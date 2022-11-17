Industry’s first joint study to combat malicious chat

Riot games such as League of Legends and VALORANT and Ubisoft games such as Rainbow Six: Siege.Both companies develop and operate highly competitive online battle games, butMalicious communication between playersProblems are common. Sometimes aggressive comments toward other players (chat) are not allowed in pursuit of victory, and sometimes it is to release accumulated stress.

This time around, Riot Games and Ubisoft have entered into a technology partnership with the ultimate goal of pushing the limits of both companies’ AI solutions to detect and suppress malicious behavior. Through the “Zero Harm in Communications” research project, the companies will explore ways to build industry partnerships and a technology base.

Sharing early learnings across the industry in 2023

Both Riot Games and Ubisoft are members of the Fair Play Alliance. By utilizing various content from both companies, the database will cover all types of player and in-game behavior. The ‘Zero Harm in Communications’ research project is one step in an ambitious joint industry initiative to benefit the entire player community. Committed to sharing early learnings across the industry in 2023, whatever the outcome doing.

Yves Jacquier, Executive Director, Ubisoft La Forge

While we believe player abuse is a very serious problem, we also recognize that it can be extremely difficult to solve. At Ubisoft, we take specific steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, but we believe that working together as an industry is the fastest way to solve problems. As game environment designers with direct ties to our community, through our technical partnership with Riot Games, we will explore ways to further eliminate malicious behavior in our games.

Wesley Kerr, Technical Research Team Leader, Riot Games

Malicious behavior isn’t just a problem in games — every company with an online social platform is tackling this difficult area. That’s why we’re committed to working with industry partners like Ubisoft who believe in creating safe communities and fostering positive experiences in online spaces. This project is just one example of our efforts at Riot to develop systems that enable healthy, safe, and inclusive interactions for our games.