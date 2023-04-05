Home Health All-female summit for Rai Supervision
All-female summit for Rai Supervision

All-female summit for the Supervisory Commission. After the election of Barbara Floridia as president, Maria Elena Boschi of the Third Pole and Augusta Montaruli of Fratelli d’Italia were elected vice presidents.

Stefano Candiani of the Lega and Ouidad Bakkali of the Democratic Party were elected secretaries of the Rai Supervisory Commission.

‘It is an honor to be elected president. It is a fundamental commission for democracy in our country. We will work and ensure that pluralism and independence are guaranteed in Rai and that all parties can have a voice”. This was stated by the new president of the Rai Supervisory Commission Barbara Floridia.

