In the new cinema comedy by director Andreas Schmied, nothing is what it seems. The Upper Austrian actress Miriam Fussenegger plays Ella, the daughter of a corrupt banker, alongside singer and cabaret artist Otto Jaus. Ella escapes into the trunk of a Bentley on her wedding day. And it is precisely this car that the clumsy car thief Richie (Otto Jaus) decides to steal. The film starts at 8:15 p.m., advance sales at the box office and online at starmovie.at

