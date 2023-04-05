Home News Film premiere with singer Otto Jaus in the Star Movie
Film premiere with singer Otto Jaus in the Star Movie

Film premiere with singer Otto Jaus in the Star Movie

In the new cinema comedy by director Andreas Schmied, nothing is what it seems. The Upper Austrian actress Miriam Fussenegger plays Ella, the daughter of a corrupt banker, alongside singer and cabaret artist Otto Jaus. Ella escapes into the trunk of a Bentley on her wedding day. And it is precisely this car that the clumsy car thief Richie (Otto Jaus) decides to steal. The film starts at 8:15 p.m., advance sales at the box office and online at starmovie.at

