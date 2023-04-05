Status: 4/4/2023 11:49 p.m

Chelsea drew against Liverpool in their first game since Graham Potter split. A Havertz goal was disallowed.

Goalless clashes between Chelsea and Liverpool are becoming a habit. For the fourth time in a row, both teams drew 0-0 in all competitions – and in regulation time. Chelsea had more chances in the catch-up game on matchday 8 on Tuesday (04/04/2023) and also put the ball in the goal twice.

However, the goal by Reece James (24th) did not count because it was previously offside, in the second half the ball bounced on national player Kai Havertz’s arm and from there over the line.

Nagelsmann in conversation at Chelsea

Both teams have to worry about qualifying for the Champions League. The Blues broke up with Potter on Sunday after just six months. In September he succeeded Thomas Tuchel, who is now head coach of FC Bayern Munich.

Tuchel’s predecessor Julian Nagelsmann is said to be one of the candidates at Chelsea. Graham’s former assistant, Bruno Saltor, is currently responsible for the team.

Liverpool are without a win in three games

Klopp has recently suffered two defeats with Liverpool and, after going 0-0, has now been waiting for a win with the Reds for three games. In fourth place and the Champions League places, the team is seven points behind.

Manchester United can extend their lead to ten points with a win at FC Brentfort on Wednesday. Chelsea have four points fewer than Liverpool.