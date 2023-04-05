Home Sports Premier League catch-up game: Standard result between Chelsea and Liverpool
Sports

Premier League catch-up game: Standard result between Chelsea and Liverpool

by admin
Premier League catch-up game: Standard result between Chelsea and Liverpool

Status: 4/4/2023 11:49 p.m

Chelsea drew against Liverpool in their first game since Graham Potter split. A Havertz goal was disallowed.

Goalless clashes between Chelsea and Liverpool are becoming a habit. For the fourth time in a row, both teams drew 0-0 in all competitions – and in regulation time. Chelsea had more chances in the catch-up game on matchday 8 on Tuesday (04/04/2023) and also put the ball in the goal twice.

However, the goal by Reece James (24th) did not count because it was previously offside, in the second half the ball bounced on national player Kai Havertz’s arm and from there over the line.

Nagelsmann in conversation at Chelsea

Both teams have to worry about qualifying for the Champions League. The Blues broke up with Potter on Sunday after just six months. In September he succeeded Thomas Tuchel, who is now head coach of FC Bayern Munich.

Tuchel’s predecessor Julian Nagelsmann is said to be one of the candidates at Chelsea. Graham’s former assistant, Bruno Saltor, is currently responsible for the team.

Liverpool are without a win in three games

Klopp has recently suffered two defeats with Liverpool and, after going 0-0, has now been waiting for a win with the Reds for three games. In fourth place and the Champions League places, the team is seven points behind.

Manchester United can extend their lead to ten points with a win at FC Brentfort on Wednesday. Chelsea have four points fewer than Liverpool.

See also  Liga, Sevilla-Barcelona 0-3: Lewandowski, still a pearl

You may also like

Dallas, Doncic denies rumors of his “benching”

The dispute between Maldini and Spalletti

Inner Mongolia Athletes Won 1 Silver and 1...

Leverkusen brings Brazil international Arthur

Juventus investigation, new file opened. Prosecutors investigate the...

Wolfsburg Grizzlies win in Munich – and take...

Juventus-Inter, first leg of the Coppa Italia, finished...

The Red Devils are in turmoil!British media: Manchester...

Bundesliga: Stuttgart releases coach Labbadia – Hoeneß takes...

Juve Stabia-Avellino: ecstasy on the wire

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy