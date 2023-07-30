All pharmacies can receive e-prescriptions through the e-prescription app

ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations

Patients can now digitally redeem their e-prescriptions at all of the approximately 18,000 public pharmacies in Germany using the gematik e-prescription app. The pharmacies have been technically ready for e-prescriptions since September 2022. In order for insured persons to be able to redeem their e-prescriptions digitally via an app at a pharmacy, the pharmacies previously had to register their “e-prescription-ready” status in the society’s pharmacy portal for digital Maintain services of the Apotheken mbH (GEDISA) manually. Most pharmacies had already completed this entry. Regardless of such a manual entry, digital redemption has been activated for all pharmacies in the latest version of the app. Pharmacies are therefore now required to pay particular attention to digitally redeemed e-prescriptions in their merchandise management system and to regularly check this input channel. Pharmacies can contact their software provider if they have any questions.

Background information e-prescription

The e-prescription app has already been downloaded more than half a million times nationwide. More than two million e-prescriptions have already been redeemed in pharmacies. More than 8,000 pharmacies currently deliver at least one e-prescription every week. Redeeming e-prescriptions via the e-prescription app and printout from the doctor’s office has been possible for some time. The third redemption method by inserting the electronic health card (eGK) in the pharmacy started at the beginning of July. With this new option, patients simply insert their eGK in the pharmacy. No PIN entry is necessary, and no additional printout or additional app is required. The e-prescription is not stored on the health card, this only serves to authorize the pharmacy to call up the open prescriptions. In the coming weeks, the software of almost all pharmacies should be updated for this.

