They inspect the price and quality of products in restaurants on the boardwalk of the port of La Libertad

The journalist from El Faro, Gabriel Labrador, has become the target of criticism for issuing derogatory comments against the film Sound of Freedom, produced by the Mexican actor Eduardo Verastegui and sterilized by the American, Jim Caviezel, which deals with the fight against Illegal trafficking of children in Latin America.

“A film adopted by MAGA as a cultural instrument, promoted with deep disinformation in QAnon arrives in El Salvador courtesy of the Government of Nayib Bukele,” Labrador wrote on Twitter.

After his words, the journalist from El Faro received dozens of comments against and was accused of defending this type of act.

“Now El Faro also defends child trafficking and pedophilia? They are disgusting”, “It seems that the journalists from the Soros financing media are annoyed that pedophiles and child traffickers are exposed”, “Of course, since they are the ones who take advantage of young girls at parties or students ”, were just some of the comments that Salvadorans expressed after their statement.

For his part, the Salvadoran president, after showing the film for free and exclusively at the Teatro Presidente, expressed that they will work hard to combat this crime that harms the most innocent.

“We are going to work hand in hand to combat child trafficking and we are going to help carry this message that Angel Studios and Eduardo Verástegui, and all those who participated in this film, want to take to the world with courage,” said the Salvadoran president.

Sound of Freedom is an action movie about a former government agent who embarks on a mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia. The plot centers on the Ballard Underground Railroad Operation, an organization against sex trafficking.

The film was released on July 4, 2023 by Angel Studios and became a sleeper hit; it has grossed over $140 million in the United States against a budget of $14.5 million. It received mixed reviews from critics, while audience reception has been largely positive.

Diario Digital Cronio supports this film, which the big producers and the whole of Hollywood turned their backs on, because it talks about a topic that no one wants to touch on, the boys and girls who are sex slaves all over the world, and that, as is to be expected, They are the delight of the powerful in the industry, politicians, businessmen and all kinds of depraved and sexually ill people who use their money to buy the lives of these innocents and destroy them.

A very harsh film about the reality that countries and children all over the world experience. Diario Digital Cronio supports 100% that everyone who can see it, SEE IT! #LosniñosdeDiosNonseVenden.

