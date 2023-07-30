VAT in Haag has a new boss – Urs Gantner takes over from Mike Allison – short-time work remains for the time being

The VAT Group from the St.Gallen Rhine Valley has to accept heavy losses. But CEO Mike Allison sees the semiconductor industry bottoming out. More orders are coming in.

At VAT in Haag, skilled workers are kept in the company by means of short-time work until the upswing comes again.

In search of a new CEO, VAT has struck gold. The board of directors of the Hague-based company has appointed Urs Gantner as the new operational boss. He is to replace current CEO Mike Allison at the turn of the year. Allison announced his retirement in February. Allison, born in 1962, has been CEO of VAT since 2018. At that time he succeeded Heinz Kundert.

