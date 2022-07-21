I infections caused by Omicron 5 there are still many, despite the heat. And even if the curve has started to decline after the peak reached last week, it will still take some time before we return to a smaller number of cases. The sub-variant is still the main cause of infections, thanks to a viral load greater than double the Delta and a higher reinfection rate.

With the passage of time and theincrease in cases from Omicron 5however, the characteristics of this sub-variant are discovered, such as i symptoms which are distinguished from the other forms of Covid already seen previously.

The most frequent symptoms of Omicron 5

Not only fever e coldbut more often sore throat and hoarse voice. These are the most common symptoms with the Omicron 5 sub-variant, as explained in the analysis by the Zoe Health Study found. Among the differences of the variants also the duration of symptoms from Covid-19 significantly shorter, 6.87 days versus 8.89 days, and less likely to be hospitalized than those with Delta.

Among the severe symptoms caused by Omicron 5, although less common than past variants, we find: brain fog, pain in the eyes, fever e headache. Finally, the researchers note that Omicron is found less frequently in the lower respiratory tract, i lungs so to speak, where the infection can cause the most severe symptoms.

Between annoying and painful symptoms Even the skin rashes: ‘prickly heat’ or chicken pox type, small areas of itchy red bumps or hive-like bumps, urticariathe most reported one that suddenly appears in the form of raised bumps on the skin.

The loss of smell with Omicron 5

One of the features of the Covid-19 it was right there loss of smell, a very common symptom among those who have contracted Delta or previous variants. At the moment, the data reports, like this one symptom with Omicron 5 occurs in less than 20% of cases and often days after the first appearance of symptoms.

What is Covid language?

Already during the previous wave in which the Alpha variant was widespread, mouth ulcers were reported, albeit rare, e language Covid. At the start of the pandemic, some Spanish researchers had explained that about a quarter of patients admitted to hospital with Covid had developed changes in the mouth or tongue.

Now Covid tongue remains a very rare symptom, very few people experience tongue and mouth problems.

Incidence of long Covid with Omicron

The analysis shows that 4.4% of Omicron cases were long Covid, compared to 10.8% of Delta cases. However, the absolute number of people experiencing long Covid is higher in the Omicron wave, due to the large number of people infected with the variant and its sub-variants from December 2021 to February 2022.