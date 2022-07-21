Home News Verona, woman kills her husband with stabbings and constitutes herself: “He beat me”
Verona, woman kills her husband with stabbings and constitutes herself: "He beat me"

Verona, woman kills her husband with stabbings and constitutes herself: “He beat me”

VENEZIA – A 37-year-old man, a road hauler, was stabbed to death by his wife, a 36-year-old woman of Brazilian origin, who was born in Bussolengo (Verona).

At the moment, the Carabinieri of the Verona Investigative Unit and the interrogation of the woman by the prosecutor on duty are underway in the Bussolengo barracks.

She allegedly confessed to having stabbed her husband in the heart with a kitchen knife, the woman who killed her husband, Francesco Vetrioli, in their home in Bussolengo.

The crime, according to what has been reconstructed, took place during the night; the woman presented herself at the local carabinieri barracks today around 13.00, confessing the crime. The 36-year-old allegedly told investigators that her husband beat and cheated on her repeatedly.

