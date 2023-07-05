All the most effective remedies for faster digestion: what to do when you overeat

Faster digestion is everyone’s dream, especially when you overeat. Here are the most effective remedies to digest “even the boulders”.

Summer means great family feasts, barbecues with friends, endless aperitifs on the beach. But how to assimilate all this food and have faster digestion?

When digestion gets jammed and we feel a lump on our stomach that is difficult to dispose of, it means that we have eaten too much and too quickly. And certainly putting us on the bed to take a nap immediately after the meal certainly doesn’t help. Even if, after eating, we feel drowsy… and swelling, heaviness, cramps and nausea can only accompany!

Fortunately, there are tricks that help optimize digestion. Let’s see what they are.

The tricks for faster digestion: ancient secrets and grandmother’s remedies

Over the centuries, the so-called “grandmother’s remedies” have been handed down, secret tricks that help to digest food better and to dispose of food easily even when one has eaten too much. Perhaps not everyone imagines them and probably few know them, but they are natural ‘secrets’, capable of making you feel better in no time.

How to have faster digestion (tantasalute.it) Among these remedies is certainly the lemon which can be combined with hot water, perhaps in combination with bicarbonate and bay leaf, for an immediate digestive effect. Ginger can also help speed up digestion by stimulating the action of digestive enzymes. Herbal teas and infusions also promote digestion. Digestive ones, made with herbs and plants that naturally help to digest: chamomile and fennel seeds in primis have imposed themselves on the market. The ‘surprises’, however, did not end there at all. There are also foods that help you digest better. These are those that contain a high fiber content, such as legumes, which also ensure good regularity. Or spirulina, an algae that contains chlorophyll, which promotes good intestinal bacterial flora.

Finally, other tricks to digest effectively are:

Prefer light cooking methods, avoiding fried foods Avoid foods that are too spicy or desserts that are too rich in butter Exercise after eating or even a simple walk

Here, with these simple remedies you will have faster digestion and you will be able to feel light faster even after eating a lot. Brilliant, don’t you think?

