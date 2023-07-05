Ahmad Mansour wants to take legal action against journalists

When asked by the Watson news portal, Mansour replied in an interview: “I spoke to my media lawyer yesterday. Unfortunately, this is a bit complicated and, above all, very expensive. First I have to see if I can finance it. But I want to – because I’m fighting this fight not just for myself, but for everyone else who might be meant to be intimidated.”

Journalist claims Mansour lied about studying

The Hyphen article accused Mansour of exaggerating his life story and lying about his studies. In 2016, for example, his website said he had studied at Tel Aviv University. In fact, Mansour studied at the Academic College of Tel Aviv-Yaffo. The information has changed at least twice in the meantime. Asked about inconsistencies, Mansour said: “If you look at interviews from 2019, four years ago, I always spoke of Tel Aviv-Yaffo University of Applied Sciences. The website was built by employees in 2016 and then refined.” Incidentally, he was at Tel Aviv University. The technical college is connected to the university.

Mansour accuses the responsible journalist of anti-Semitism

Mansour accuses the journalist James Jackson, who carried out the research, of anti-Semitism. The research only took place because Mansour was on a review committee on anti-Semitism at the public broadcaster Deutsche Welle. The investigations led to the dismissal of several journalists. Mansour said of James Jackson that his research was “absolutely one-sided and either close to BDS or close to genuine anti-Semitism”. BDS stands for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions and is a campaign to isolate the State of Israel. She is classified as anti-Semitic by the federal government. Mansour said: “What happened here was a pure confirmation of a worldview: Ahmad Mansour is an Israel lobbyist. The criticism he is only making is because he is influenced by the Israeli Zionist lobby. That is what Israel-related anti-Semitism is.”