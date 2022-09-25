Sergio Clarizia, allergist and specialist in Pediatrics and Neonatology, consultant of the MR Medical Center of Gorle where there is a clinic dedicated to the pediatric age: “Different tools to identify or exclude allergic causes”

Dust, plant pollen, but also food and medicines: these are the most common allergens that cause allergies in children. The data is no joke: according to the most recent data from the Italian Society of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, one in three children under the age of 14 suffers from at least one allergy. Not to mention cross allergies, triggered by apparently unrelated causes, in particular pollen and food of plant origin.

How to solve the problem? Following a targeted diagnostic path for each different clinical manifestation with the aim of identifying – or excluding – allergic causes as confirmed by Sergio Clarizia, allergist and specialist in Pediatrics and Neonatology, consultant of the MR Medical Center of Gorle where there is an outpatient clinic suitable for child, dedicated exclusively to the pediatric age (0-18 years).

What is pediatric allergology?

«Pediatric allergology is the branch of medicine that carries out diagnostic tests (prick tests) for skin and respiratory allergies and for food intolerances on children. In children over 6 years of age it is also possible to evaluate the respiratory function by means of spirometry, a simple test that allows you to understand early if an allergic person is also asthmatic “

How to tell if a child is allergic?

“The symptoms are of various kinds and range from eye discomfort to itching, from stuffy nose to redness of the skin, up to skin rashes, symptoms of asthma, nosebleeds and headaches”.

Why have allergies in children increased so much in recent years?

“For several factors. Among these, the most common are genetic predisposition and environmental conditions. The incidence of allergic forms increases in children who have an allergic mother, father, or both parents. Furthermore, the change in diet, climatic zones, domestic environment, or an excess of hygienic conditions are capable of influencing the appearance of allergy ».

What does the visit consist of?

“During a pediatric allergy visit, since allergy can affect different parts of the body with symptoms of the skin, gastrointestinal tract or respiratory tract, it is very important that all possible differential diagnoses are taken into consideration in order to reach an early diagnosis. possible diagnosis of allergic disease “.



How are allergies diagnosed?

«The pediatric allergic examination makes use of various tools: it begins with an accurate anamnesis that allows you to outline a picture with an objective examination of the little patient. The most suitable test is then evaluated (prick test / prick by prick / spirometry). But we must not limit ourselves to formulating a diagnosis: we aim to provide parents with all the tools necessary to understand, prevent and treat the diseases of their children. In case the diagnostic process requires further investigation, in fact, we recommend the indication for the execution of blood tests, specialist visits (otolaryngology, dermatology), instrumental tests (radiological investigations, polysomnography, breath test) bookable in NHS or free profession”.

Any advice for parents?

«Avoid taking drugs only when symptoms appear, as often happens especially among adults. On the other hand, it is important to establish with your doctor the most appropriate treatment plan and the therapeutic procedure to follow to help the child feel good constantly “.

