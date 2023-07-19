Alliance for Promoting Motor Activity and Physical Exercise to Combat Obesity, Diabetes, and Chronic Diseases

An Alliance Formed to Combat Obesity, Diabetes, and Chronic Diseases Through Physical Exercise

A recent memorandum of understanding has been signed by various intergroups and associations in Italy to promote motor activity and physical exercise as essential tools in the fight against obesity, diabetes, and non-communicable chronic diseases. The signing took place during a press conference titled “Sustainability + physical activity = benefit for health” at the Senate of the Republic. The initiative was led by Senator Daniela Sbrollini and aimed to address these pressing health issues and present the contents of the agreement.

According to a recent report by Istat-Bes, more than one in three people in Italy, or 36.3 percent of the population, do not engage in physical activity or sports. This figure has increased compared to the pre-pandemic period, with a rise of 3.8 percentage points since 2021. This inactive lifestyle contributes to the development of diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and certain types of cancer, including colorectal and breast neoplasms. These diseases have a significant socio-economic impact and are strongly correlated with a lack of physical exercise.

The intergroups involved in the memorandum of understanding have been actively committed to promoting physical activity as a key element in preventing and combating various diseases. Senator Daniela Sbrollini, president of the parliamentary intergroup on obesity, diabetes, and non-communicable chronic diseases, presented a bill to introduce physical exercise as a tool for prevention and therapy within the national health service legislation. This bill aims to allow medical professionals to prescribe physical exercise and provide tax deductions for families seeking these services.

The signed memorandum of understanding represents a crucial step in prioritizing motor activity and physical exercise on the institutional agenda. It also fosters collaboration between physiotherapists and kinesiologists to achieve common objectives, such as improving population health and well-being. The agreement establishes a path for optimal physical efficiency, emphasizing primary maintenance and prevention actions to enhance the quality of life. The aim is to ensure the work of academically and professionally qualified professionals in administering physical exercise to avoid inadequate actions or approximations.

This joint effort aims to bridge the operational and cultural gap between the health and social fields. By minimizing this gap, the initiative seeks to improve overall health conditions and reduce expenses within the health system. The program focuses on implementing a structured physical exercise program and underscoring the role of professionals in therapy and prevention. This approach targets citizens of all ages to promote their ability to understand and control risk factors and engage in regular physical activity.

Senator Daniela Sbrollini, president of the parliamentary intergroup for obesity, diabetes, and non-communicable chronic diseases, emphasizes the importance of physical activity for all ages. She states that physical inactivity is the second most significant risk factor for health after tobacco smoke in industrialized countries. Chronic degenerative diseases account for about 75 percent of mortality causes in such countries. The intergroup is committed to supporting physical activity to enhance the health and quality of life of citizens, especially those with chronic diseases.

Senator Guido Liris, president of the parliamentary intergroup for the prevention of emergencies and healthcare in internal areas, highlights the launch of a cooperation program focused on projects promoting physical exercise as a means of prevention and therapy within the national health system. The objective is to support motor and sporting activities in people of all ages, regardless of clinical conditions. It is crucial to promote interventions that increase citizens’ understanding and control of risk factors and eliminate barriers to regular physical activity through favorable health policies.

Giorgio Berloffa, president of the National Union of Kinesiologists, emphasizes the marked social situation of sedentariness in Italy. This lifestyle contributes to the onset of chronic diseases with significant socio-economic consequences.

The alliance formed through this memorandum of understanding represents a crucial step forward in combating obesity, diabetes, and chronic diseases in Italy. By promoting physical activity and engaging healthcare professionals, the initiative aims to improve the overall health and well-being of citizens, especially those with chronic conditions. This joint effort between intergroups, associations, and professionals will help create a healthier and more active society in Italy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

