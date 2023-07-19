Home » Carhartt WIP Collaborates with RAMIDUS for Music and Skateboarding-Inspired Bag Collection
Carhartt WIP and RAMIDUS Collaborate to Release Music and Skateboarding Inspired Bags

In a unique collaboration, Carhartt WIP has partnered with textured bag brand RAMIDUS to create a collection of functional daily items centered around the themes of music and skateboarding. The joint venture has resulted in the production of nine bags, all designed with Carhartt WIP’s renowned durability and RAMIDUS’ signature textured style.

Each bag in the series is constructed using Carhartt WIP’s tough and waterproof duck canvas fabric, paired with a nylon lining for added comfort and ease of use. The collection offers two color options – a pristine white and Carhartt WIP’s classic Hamilton brown shade, allowing consumers to choose their preferred aesthetic.

The range includes a variety of bag styles to suit different needs. In addition to the large-capacity portable Tote and messenger bag, there is a DJ bag specifically designed to safely hold approximately 40 12-inch vinyl records. For skateboard enthusiasts, a backpack has been developed with a skateboard holder, providing a convenient way to carry their gear. Other items in the collection include a carry-on shoulder bag for easy transportation and a zero bag for effortless storage. The collaboration also incorporates functional accessories such as wallets.

To capture the essence of the collaboration, Carhartt WIP and RAMIDUS enlisted the talents of renowned photographer Mori Taketo. They also called upon well-known DJ MURO, Carhartt WIP sponsored skater Takei Yuma, and model Kagami Miina to be featured in the promotional campaign, which was shot on the streets of Tokyo. This unique blend of talent adds an extra layer of authenticity to the collection and showcases its relevance within the music and skateboarding communities.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike can get their hands on the latest Carhartt WIP x RAMIDUS joint series starting from July 20th (Thursday). The collection will be available for purchase on the brand’s official website and select retail stores. So, mark your calendars and grab your favorite items from this exclusive collaboration before they sell out.

