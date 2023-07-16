Home » Alpe Cimbra Welcomes Lecce for Pre-Season Training: The Fourth Year in a Row
Health

Alpe Cimbra Welcomes Lecce for Pre-Season Training: The Fourth Year in a Row

by admin
Alpe Cimbra Welcomes Lecce for Pre-Season Training: The Fourth Year in a Row

Today marks the beginning of the Alpe Cimbra training camp, where the Lecce football team will be preparing for the upcoming 2023/24 pre-season. The team arrived at Hotel Alpen Eghel in Folgaria at 14:00, continuing their tradition of utilizing this location for their summer preparations.

Banda and Helgason were present at the site, joining the team directly, while the captain, Wheelman, is expected to arrive later in the evening. Two players, Persson (on leave) and Gendrey (late arrival due to participating in the recent Under 21 European Championships in Rome and Georgia), were absent from the initial training session.

At 17:30, coach From Aversa, along with Technical Area Manager Pantaleo Raven and Sports Director Stefano Trench, led the team’s first training session at the Centro Sportivo “M. Marzari”. The Giallorossi began with core stability exercises and then divided into two groups to focus on strength training in the lecture area, followed by technical and tactical work on the field.

Tomorrow, the team has planned a double session training, with sessions scheduled at 9:30 AM and 5:30 PM. This rigorous training schedule reflects the team’s commitment to preparing for the upcoming season.

See also  Sweet or savory breakfast? Which is better to choose as the most important meal of the day

You may also like

Italy 1 Portugal 0: the Azzurri triumph in...

The Importance of Regularly Changing and Washing Your...

Newly Approved Medication Offers Hope for Alzheimer’s Patients:...

Athletics, U23 European Championships: gold for Larissa Iapichino...

The Hidden Danger: How Excessive Heat Increases the...

Scientists have found the first meteorite of terrestrial...

Identifying the Signs of Prostate Inflammation: A Guide...

write a title for this article Connected medical...

Migrants, first aid to Tunis to curb the...

Protective Measures for Vulnerable Populations During Heat Waves

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy