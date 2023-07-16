Alpe Cimbra Welcomes Lecce for Pre-Season Training: The Fourth Year in a Row

Today marks the beginning of the Alpe Cimbra training camp, where the Lecce football team will be preparing for the upcoming 2023/24 pre-season. The team arrived at Hotel Alpen Eghel in Folgaria at 14:00, continuing their tradition of utilizing this location for their summer preparations.

Banda and Helgason were present at the site, joining the team directly, while the captain, Wheelman, is expected to arrive later in the evening. Two players, Persson (on leave) and Gendrey (late arrival due to participating in the recent Under 21 European Championships in Rome and Georgia), were absent from the initial training session.

At 17:30, coach From Aversa, along with Technical Area Manager Pantaleo Raven and Sports Director Stefano Trench, led the team’s first training session at the Centro Sportivo “M. Marzari”. The Giallorossi began with core stability exercises and then divided into two groups to focus on strength training in the lecture area, followed by technical and tactical work on the field.

Tomorrow, the team has planned a double session training, with sessions scheduled at 9:30 AM and 5:30 PM. This rigorous training schedule reflects the team’s commitment to preparing for the upcoming season.

