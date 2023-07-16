Morocco wins the African Basketball Championship

Hespress Sport Photo: Royal Moroccan Basketball University Hespress from RabatSunday July 16, 2023 – 20:40

The Moroccan national team was crowned the African Basketball Championship for local players, after defeating its Ivorian counterpart 78-76.

The Moroccan national team, the African Basketball Championship

