On the occasion of the National ALS Day, which occurs on September 18, this year the Italian Association of Patients – AISLA denounces: as the disease progresses, they become necessary electro-medical equipment often life-savingbut some of these non I am included in the list that entitles you to the electricity bonus. From the reports verified by our socio-health department – explains Fulvia Massimelli, national president of AISLA – it emerged that the “Cough machine” and the “eye communicator” they are not included in the list that allows you to obtain the “electricity” bonus. We reported this to the technical secretariat of the Ministry of Health and they assured us that they are working to ensure that these devices are included in the list that entitles you to benefits (WHO other support initiatives linked to the national day).

September 16, 2022 | 07:55

