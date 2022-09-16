Two different generations, two different ways of understanding, composing, thinking, write and play musictwo different ways of living and understanding the relationship with technologies.

Two stars of Italian music, Manuel Agnelli and Achille Lauro, will be the protagonists of the closing events of 29 and 30 September at the Italian Tech Week in Turin. They will be two very interesting occasions to be able to compare with artists who with technologies they have had and still have a very close productive and creative relationship and that they are at the forefront of Italian music todaywhich is going through a phase of sensational generational and stylistic renewal.

29-30 September Italian Tech Week 2022, the future not to be missed: online registration is open to participate by Riccardo Luna 05 September 2022



Il 29 Manuel Agnelli will come to talk about how technologies have always interwoven a relationship with creativity and how music has often been frontier territory for experimentation and the search for solutions that have passed from the avant-garde to the mainstream, offering artists new tools to exercise their creativity. Agnelli, leader and singer of Afterhourswas born will release his album as a soloist, “Love your neighbor as yourself”, right on September 30th, and will also propose a live song to end the meeting with a flourish.

If Manuel Agnelli was born and raised in the bed of independent rock and went through the digital revolution starting from a completely analogue, electric and non-electronic reality, the artistic story of Achille Lauroson of the 2000s, culturally and musically placed in an era in which digital technologies had already completely unhinged the old record industry and the rules of composition for authors.

It is following this trajectory that Achille Lauro has recently come to confront the NFT and to propose, as will the 30th at the Italian Tech Week, his own metaversowhich will be open from 20 September, a sort of digital ‘museum’ in which clothes, graphics, works, ideas will be exhibited, divided by themes and structured in domes joined by corridors suspended in an intangible space and immersed in a dreamlike environment, that created on the Hadem app and programmed entirely in Unreal 4 to make the visitor experience totally immersive.

Lauro is a contemporary artist who focuses on music and technology aims to create its own universedoes not limit its field of intervention, it seeks always new collaborations and stimuli and precisely of this natural propensity for innovation that will come to speak at the Italian Tech Week.

The Italian Tech Weekon 29 and 30 September, will take place at the OGR of Turin and you can already book and online invitation subject to availability.

Italian Tech Week 2022, in Turin the ideas that improve the future news/manuel_agnelli_achille_lauro_italian_tech_week_2022_torino_come_partecipare-366011572/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_366014540&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”>

This is the largest Italian event on innovation, technology and startups. The numbers say it: more than 150 speakers from all over the world; eight plenary sessions; ten thematic panels; sixteen masterclasses to learn innovation from the protagonists; three major competitions that for the first time are held within the Italian Tech Week (the Gammadonna award, the PNI “Startup of the Year” award and the business angel of the year award from the Investors Club); and a special debate with the protagonists who have contributed to making Italy over the past ten years a country where it is a little less difficult to make a successful startup. Finally, next to the four stages, an “expo” area where to discover and test new technologies and admire an exhibition of digital art.

In short, an event not to be missed and to be there just register here.