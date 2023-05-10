Alzheimer therapy Transcranial pulse stimulation (TPS) in Koblenz

Shock wave expert Dr. Igor Amann works with the innovative TPS brain stimulation method

dr medical Igor Amann – Transcranial Pulse Stimulation (TPS) in Koblenz

In recent years, the possibilities for treating Alzheimer’s dementia and other forms of dementia have expanded significantly. While intensive research is still being done on drugs for causal and symptomatic Alzheimer’s dementia therapy, physical therapy methods have gained influence and can show impressive results. Above all, it is transcranial pulse stimulation (TPS), which, as a non-invasive and outpatient brain stimulation procedure, represents a new therapy option that is simple and efficient for patients to use. Alzheimer’s therapy is now also available in Koblenz.

Already used in numerous renowned clinics and private practices, around 5,000 people affected by dementia have been treated to slow down the course of these neurodegenerative diseases and to significantly increase the independence and quality of life of the patients and thus also their relatives. The Koblenz physician Dr. Igor Amann, himself an expert in shock wave therapies, has now also included the TPS method, which is based on shock waves, in his range of therapies.

Alzheimer’s dementia: Incurable and, until recently, only partially treatable.

Diseases such as Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia are still not curable. Scientific research is also still at odds with regard to the causes of these neurodegenerative diseases or the mechanisms are not yet fully understood. It is suspected that, among other things, toxic protein molecules that arise outside of the neurons and impair their function play an important role. One of these molecules is beta-amyloid, which accumulates in the brain and forms plaques. These plaques impair blood flow and cause oxygen and energy starvation in the brain. Tau proteins, on the other hand, which are responsible for supplying the cells with nutrients, can also be altered, which leads to the formation of so-called tau fibrils. These are deposited in the cells and contribute to their destruction.

Drug therapies have so far been used to alleviate the symptoms of the disease and to slow down the progression of the disease. The most commonly prescribed drugs include so-called acetylcholinesterase inhibitors such as donepezil, rivastigmine and galantamine. But the successes are manageable, especially since many patients suffer from various side effects.

Transcranial pulse stimulation (TPS) – a pioneering step in the fight against dementia.

Brain stimulation procedures such as TPS are now pursuing a different approach that focuses on the electrical processes in the brain: The human brain consists of many billions of neurons. Each nerve cell has up to 10,000 synapses that connect it to other cells. The transmission of information within this network, which includes around 100 trillion transmission points (synapses), occurs exclusively through electrical impulses. This is where transcranial pulse stimulation (TPS) comes in: With short, low-energy shock wave impulses, neurons and their networks can be activated and stimulated regeneratively.

The procedure in the practice itself is very simple for the patients. In a six-part treatment series of 30 minutes each, ideally carried out within two weeks, Dr. Amann sends around 6,000 individual shock wave impulses into the brain. He runs a hand applicator over all areas of the head. During the treatment, everyone involved can follow the effects of the waves on a screen using the patient’s own MRI data that has been fed in beforehand. The therapy is very pleasant for the patients, because the shock waves can hardly be felt and side effects are negligible: Only 2 out of 100 patients temporarily experience a slight headache or dizziness, which goes away by itself after a short time. Incidentally, the TPS acts as a supplementary procedure. Standard therapies that have already been carried out can and should be continued as usual. There are no known adverse interactions.

The study situation is expanding: TPS is well documented by clinical studies.

In numerous clinical studies and investigations as well as in practice, transcranial pulse stimulation (TPS) has achieved extremely good results: for many sufferers, the course of the disease can not only be stopped or delayed with TPS. Rather, this innovative shock wave method often achieves an improvement in the overall condition of the patient: short and long-term memories can be reorganized, word-finding and orientation disorders can be reduced, those affected can find more about themselves again and be socially more active as well the often occurring fears and depressions can be significantly reduced. In some cases, patients have even been able to return to their jobs. Numerous other studies to provide even better evidence of the function and effect of TPS are currently in progress.

Transcranial pulse stimulation in Koblenz: shock wave expert Dr. Amann is convinced of the process.

“I have been working with different forms of shock waves in my practice for many years,” says Dr. medical Igor Amann: “Therefore, I am very familiar with how shock waves, also known as sound waves, work and how they can be regenerated. Accordingly, I dealt with TPS for a long time and intensively and then decided to make this fascinating therapy method accessible to people in and around Koblenz.”

More information about dr. medical Igor Amann and Transcranial Pulse Stimulation can now be found at Alzheimer therapy TPS in Koblenz

dr medical Igor Amann runs the renowned private medical practice at the Park in Koblenz, which always works according to the latest scientific standards, both diagnostically and therapeutically. This also includes transcranial pulse stimulation (TPS), which works on the basis of shock waves and thus the shock wave therapies offered by the expert Dr. Igor Amann expanded again.

