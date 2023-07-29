6 tips you should know before your first tattoo

Good To Know

More and more people are having small and large works of art tattooed with personal meaning. Important dates or key moments in life are immortalized on the skin. But especially with the first tattoo, there is a lot of uncertainty about what to do before getting a tattoo and what to leave out. PlusPerfekt spoke to tattoo expert and piercer Steve Pierce about the most important questions his customers have.

Anticipation & nervousness before the pain

The anticipation of the first tattoo appointment often mixes with the nervousness of the unknown. This is completely normal and for many people it takes a certain effort to overcome it the first time. How painful tattooing will actually be is completely individual and cannot be answered in general. Depending on the sensitivity to pain, tattoo size and body part, tattooing can vary greatly, Steve Pierce knows.

However, what many confirm is that it hurts the most where the skin is very thin. For example between the fingers, on the elbow or on the feet. Also in the kidney area, on the stomach and on the face. Tattoos on the neck, on the inside of the upper and lower arms and on the inside of the thighs and shins are considered “particularly painful”. described. Tattoos on the outside of the arms and shoulder blades are considered less painful. However, this information is based on individual statements and can by no means be regarded as a blanket recommendation for the placement of a tattoo. A survey by the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) shows that the joy of the enduring work of art prevails in the end. This means that more than half of the tattoo wearers consider it very or rather likely to have another motif tattooed.

