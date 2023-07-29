Alim Qasimov, Michel Godard and Hüsnü Şençiler wind in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News

Reşat Oyal at Kültürpark Open Air Theater Before the concert, music lovers of different ages formed long queues. in concert Alim Qasimov, Michel Godard and Husnu Shenlendirici Azerbaijan ve Türkiye included a wide repertoire of his works.

Art lovers at the end of the night Alim Qasimov, Michel Godard and Hüsnü Şençiler applauded for a long time.

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

