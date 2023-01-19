Home Health Alzheimer’s can be stopped (if diagnosed in time) with a new drug also studied in Bari
Alzheimer's can be stopped (if diagnosed in time) with a new drug also studied in Bari

BARI – Alzheimer’s research is at a turning point. A new molecule, lecanumab, has obtained the accelerated approval of the American drug agency, the FDA, demonstrating that, if administered in the early stages, it has the ability to significantly slow down the evolution of the disease.

The new antibody acts directly on the main mechanism of brain decay. For the first time we have a drug that demonstrates its ability to wipe out amyloid, the substance that the brain is no longer able to dispose of and which blocks the activity of neurons.

Lecanemab is therefore not a simple symptomatic, but the first true “causal” anti Alzheimer’s drug and as such it obtained the fastest path to approval by the American authorities, fully passing the examination of the Clarity Ad study.

The team of Professor Giancarlo Logroscino from the University of Bari also contributed to this international trial. – represents the first treatment capable of intervening on the mechanism that produces Alzheimer’s disease, which occurs when the brain is hit by a kind of rain of sand, made up of proteins that the brain itself is no longer able to metabolise. We have been working since 2015 at the highest level, in international clinical trials that study exactly these mechanisms and we also played an important role in the Clarity study, which tested the efficacy of lecanumab”….

