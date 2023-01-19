In the face of the road emergency, they ask the high government to structure the app corridor project of the Panamericana Pasto-Mojarras-Popayán 2020.

Due to the events suffered by the geological disaster in the municipality of Rosas, which caused the total destruction of a section of the Pan-American international highway, which prevents transit between Nariño and Cauca, the engineering associations of these two departments, They requested the logistical support of all the regional unions existing in the country, through a letter addressed to the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro Urrego; the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes; the director of the ANI, Manuel Felipe Gutiérrez and the national director of Invías, Juan Alfonso Latorre Uriza, in order to complete the structuring of the public initiative app project for the Pan-American Pasto-Mojarras-Popayán 2020 corridor and to formalize it the bidding stage, either by concession or by national intervention.

This road project, like others in Cauca, has been proposed for 44 years, and its need is of national and international interest.

In the statement to the country’s engineering unions, the associations of engineers from Cauca, chaired by Jorge Humberto Campo Perdomo, and from Nariño, by Nelson Peña Caicedo, reiterate their request for immediate support for the petition addressed to the head of state and the other senior officials, with the purpose of making this urgent and postponed highway Pasto-Mojarras-Popayán a reality.

Meeting in Cali

On the other hand, this Thursday, January 19, a meeting will be held in Cali, which will be attended by congressmen from the departments of Cauca, Valle and Nariño, with officials from the Ministry of Transportation, ANI and Invías, in which they will consider the arguments of the Caucana Association of Engineers on the immediate construction of the Timbío-El Estanquillo road. Likewise, it will be requested that the section of the Popayán-Chachagüí highway of the Panamericana be completed, according to what he told The bell engineer Jorge Humberto Campo Perdomo.

He also indicated that for this road to become a reality, President Petro will be asked to immediately release, through the respective state agencies, the project for the definitive studies of the second road that he offered on January 10 in Rosas, Cauca, of the Popayán – Chachagüí section, with an extension of 270 kilometers.