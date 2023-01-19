TUNIS – More support for the Tunisian economy, if the country respects the agreements on the fight against illegal immigration. It was the leitmotiv of yesterday’s lightning visit Antonio Tajani, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Ministere di Matteo Piantedosi, head of the Interiorbeyond the Mediterranean, a Tunis, in a critical phase for the North African countrywith the increase of boats of hope towards Lampedusa and an unprecedented economic crisis.