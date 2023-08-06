Alzheimer’s, experimental vaccine “helps” inflamed cells

And Vaccine may appear at the scene of the fight all’Alzheimer. According to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2023 in Boston, a new vaccine – developed at Juntendo University in Tokyo – that targets inflamed brain cells associated with the disease could in fact be the key to preventing it. or change its course. After vaccinationthe mice had fewer plaques of the toxic amyloid-beta substance and less inflammation in the brain tissue, and showed improvements in behavior.

The Alzheimer’s vaccine

Previously, Japanese researchers developed a vaccine to kill senescent cells (old and potentially toxic cells) – a vaccine called Sagp (which is the molecular tag present on senescent cells) that improved several age-related diseases, including atherosclerosis and type 2 diabetes in mice. The researchers then tested this vaccine in mice models of Alzheimer’s disease.

Well, the Sagp vaccine significantly reduced amyloid deposits in the brain tissues of mice; ‘star’ cells (support cells for neurons abundant in the brain) showed a reduction in size in mice that received the vaccine. A reduction in other inflammatory biomarkers was also found, suggesting an improvement in brain inflammation in response to the vaccine. Additionally, a behavioral test revealed that mice given the Sagp vaccine responded significantly better to the environment than those given the placebo vaccine.

The vaccinated mice exhibited similar behaviors to those of healthy mice and increased awareness of their immediate environment. What is promising compared to similar vaccines tested in the past is precisely the fact that the Sagp vaccine is the first to show positive behavior changes. “If the vaccine proves effective in humans, it would be a major step forward in delaying disease progression or even preventing its onset,” the authors conclude.