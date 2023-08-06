That’s how it works in practice

In times of a shortage of skilled workers, every helping hand and every thinking head is welcome in the company. More and more companies also dare to integrate employees with disabilities into their collective, because it is much easier than expected. This guide shows how the integration of physically disabled employees can be successfully implemented in practice.

Employees with disabilities are often extremely motivated and loyal

They are well educated, but do not always get a real chance on the job market. Employees with disabilities are still underrepresented in many companies. But experts attest to their high level of motivation and loyalty. They are grateful that, like their able-bodied colleagues, they are given a chance to prove their ability to work.

In addition, many companies report that the atmosphere in the team has improved significantly by being considerate of people with disabilities. The willingness to help and the sense of togetherness can be strengthened in this way. Also create a positive external effect on the employment of disabled employees. Many customers value corporate social responsibility and show loyalty.

Employers receive grants and support for the integration of disabled employees

Many medium-sized companies in particular still find it difficult to hire disabled employees. It often fails due to the lack of infrastructure, for example in the company building itself. Many medium-sized companies do not have an elevator, for example, and see no possibility of hiring employees with restricted mobility. But here, too, there are some possible solutions with creative ideas.

For example, companies can Used stairlift or buy new ones. It can be mounted on almost any staircase and safely chauffeurs the disabled employees from top to bottom and vice versa. This means that companies do not even need an expensive elevator installation, but use the practical stair lift alternative.

There are also grants from the integration offices for expenses related to the integration of employees with disabilities. For example, they help to set up an adapted workplace, for example with a height-adjustable desk, special chairs or use PC aids. A handicap-friendly car for use in the field can also be promoted.

The requirements for this are individual, depending on the employment and the degree of disability. The Federal Employment Agency can also help if employers want to hire disabled professionals. In this way, they can initially test for three months together with the disabled employees whether this employment relationship is suitable for the future. In most cases, the employee’s remuneration is reimbursed 100% by the federal agency for the three months.

An integration grant is also available. It is granted for up to 24 months and is discretionary. Employees can be reimbursed a maximum of 70 percent of their salary.

Take the team with you: This is how the acceptance of new employees with disabilities succeeds

Many employees initially have fears that may express themselves as reluctance. After all, not everyone has to deal with people with a handicap in their everyday life or in their family environment. Once fears of contact are overcome, acceptance is usually much easier.

Therefore, it is important to involve the team in the integration process from the beginning. Education helps to break down obstacles and uncertainties when dealing with people and their handicaps. For example, employees can be informed on how best to help and meet the new employee. This transparency breaks down obstacles and prejudices, which makes integration easier.

Published by: ARKM Central Editors

