Sloboda – Rudar Prijedor 1:1 preparatory match | Sports

A good party of the people of Prijedor against Freedom.

Source: Facebook/FK Rudar Prijedor

The players of Rudar from Prijedor played a draw against Sloboda from Tuzla with a score of 1:1 (1:1) in the dress rehearsal before the start of the new season.

On Sunday at “Tušnja”, the people of Prijedor had a worse start to the game, so the experienced striker Said Husejinović scored for the home team from a free kick.

Milorad Bilbi responded a few minutes later and the score did not change until the end, although the visitors had several good chances in front of Tuzla goalkeeper Azir Muminović.

Let us remind you that the club with “Tušnja” was relegated from the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina the previous year, so in the upcoming season they will play in the First League of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, while “miners” will play in the First League of the Republika Srpska.

