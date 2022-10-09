Home Health Alzheimer’s more common among women: an enzyme may also be to blame. I study
Health

by admin
Alzheimer’s affects women to a greater extent. Suffice it to say that they are affected about twice as frequently as men.
Among the causes that would be at the origin of this greater diffusion among women there would also be the enzyme USP11, more present in the brain of the female gender, which would favor an accumulation of toxic proteins inside the brain nerve cells. This is indicated by a new study published in the scientific journal Cell. The results could pave the way for the development of new treatments for the disease.

The study in detail

As the researchers explained, tau protein levels in the brain are generally higher in women. Excess is eliminated thanks to a balanced system of enzymes. However, if this system does not work properly, an abnormal buildup of tau can occur. The study found that greater activity of the enzyme USP11 (ubiquitin-specific peptidase 11) would be related to high levels of tau, as it inhibits its degradation and elimination.

Test on mice

In a rodent test, the research team showed that genetically eliminating USP11 in the brains of female mice could protect the animals from cognitive decline.
They thus demonstrated that the excessive activity of the enzyme USP11 in the female gender would lead to a greater susceptibility to Alzheimer’s.
“The good news is that USP11 is an enzyme and that it can be pharmacologically inhibited,” said David Kang, professor of pathology at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, Ohio, co-senior author of the research. “We are particularly excited about this discovery because it provides a foundation for the development of neuroprotective drugs,” concluded the researcher.

