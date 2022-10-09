MASERA. Two gunshots against a nomad’s house. It happened Saturday night, just before 10.30pm, in Maserada. Two men, hooded and armed with guns, were seen stopping at a distance of 100 meters from the home of a nomad in the area. The two bandits fired a few gunshots before fleeing.

The alarm was immediately given by the nomad himself, the target of the fact, to the operations center of 112. Two police patrols intervened on the spot and heard the witness. Indeed, the military on the spot found two shells on the ground that have been found and will be sent to the Ris di Parma laboratories for analysis.

According to a first investigative hypothesis, the disturbing act could be traced back to a sgarro or a warning. For the moment, the nomad has not provided any names or motives for the intimidation act.