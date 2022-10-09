Home News Shoot at a house in the night in Maserada, the carabinieri investigate
News

Shoot at a house in the night in Maserada, the carabinieri investigate

by admin
Shoot at a house in the night in Maserada, the carabinieri investigate

MASERA. Two gunshots against a nomad’s house. It happened Saturday night, just before 10.30pm, in Maserada. Two men, hooded and armed with guns, were seen stopping at a distance of 100 meters from the home of a nomad in the area. The two bandits fired a few gunshots before fleeing.

The alarm was immediately given by the nomad himself, the target of the fact, to the operations center of 112. Two police patrols intervened on the spot and heard the witness. Indeed, the military on the spot found two shells on the ground that have been found and will be sent to the Ris di Parma laboratories for analysis.

According to a first investigative hypothesis, the disturbing act could be traced back to a sgarro or a warning. For the moment, the nomad has not provided any names or motives for the intimidation act.

See also  Tragedy in Mansuè: worker hit and killed by a car

You may also like

1 new confirmed case and 2 asymptomatic infections...

Massacre in A4: no signs of braking, hypothesis...

From 17-22 on the 9th, 2 new cases...

Casada Cemetery in pieces: the residents call for...

Former Secretary of Wang Qishan and former President...

Coronavirus latest news. Today 34,444 new cases and...

The last railway minister of the CCP, Sheng...

In Rome, the commemoration with Mattarella of the...

20th National Congress of the Communist Party of...

Treviso, a kiss in Piazza Martiri di Belfiore...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy