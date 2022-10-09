Home Sports Heart Udinese: first goes under at Friuli, then reacts and comes back two goals against Atalanta
Sports

by admin
With an immense heart and character, Udinese reassembles Atalanta and tears a precious 2-2 draw in the high-ranking direct match.

In Friuli, Deulofeu and Nehuen Perez think about canceling the Bergamo double advantage signed by Lookman and Muriel: with this draw, Gasperini’s team temporarily takes the top of the standings at 21 points, waiting for the Napoli match, and right on the men of Sottil, who saw the streak of six consecutive victories stop, but continue to fight on equal terms with everyone in the upper floors. Few, indeed very few occasions in a balanced first half, well played and at interesting rhythms.

Udinese, this is a great team reaction

At rest, however, we go with the Goddess in the lead, who takes advantage of a nice restart closed by the touch in front of Lookman, served once again by Muriel as a success last week against Fiorentina.

The Colombian is also a protagonist at the beginning of the second half, when he earns a penalty for a foul by Udogie and transforms it into the 2-0 goal that seems to be able to secure Atalanta’s success.

At 67 ‘, however, Deulofeu thinks about it, with a nice free-kick, to rekindle the hopes of Udinese who shortens to 2-1 and regains courage. The bianconeri charged with their heads down and in the 78th minute equalized it with a header in front of goal by Nehuen Perez, good at taking advantage of a perfect cross from Pereyra.

In the final Arslan has on the left the ball of a sensational match point in comeback, but sends it to the side just a little in front of Sportiello.

