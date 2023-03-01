If all diseases are potentially dangerous, those that are progressive, i.e. that gradually and unstoppably reduce human capabilities without being able to do much, turn out to be even more dangerous, an example is certainly the disease Alzheimer’s which, despite not having a real cure, can certainly be understood and contrasted more effectively than in the past, even through the consumption of specific foods.

Alzheimer’s Warning: “Don’t Eat These Foods!”

The disease of Alzheimer acquires the name from the discoverer of this disease which corresponds, as mentioned, to a progressive neurodegenerative syndrome, which for causes that are still not fully ascertained, causes the cognitive capacity to gradually lose, gradually, starting from small signs up to a true form of dementia and own.

The age that corresponds to a manifestation of the disease of this type is from 65 years onwards, even if it is not always easy to diagnose promptly, as the initial symptoms often linked to a condition of forgetfulness and distraction are often confused with the natural loss of lucidity and “freshness”.

Several studies have examined that diet, therefore the intake of specific foods compared to others can undoubtedly slow down the degeneration of brain cells.

In general, a diet rich in unsaturated fats, such as the so-called junk food, can have a negative impact both on the recognition and on the development of the disease, while on the contrary the elements that make up the Mediterranean diet have proved to be compatible for preserving or at least to slow down the unfortunately inevitable course of the disease.

In particular foods rich in vitamins and elements such as omega-3 such as fish, therefore salmon, sardines and tuna but also the different qualities of the blue one, as well as crustaceans and various seafood, rich in useful to the brain such as vitamin B12 are definitely suitable for the purpose.

Vegetables should also be integrated, in particular those with green leaves and olive oil.