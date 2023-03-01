Faced with full-time jobs, part-time side jobs, or their own daily entertainment, many people must have multiple Google accounts for different purposes.

How do I manage different Google accounts? In fact, Google has built-in a one-click account switching mechanism for websites and apps. If you have logged in to the account, you can switch continuously in the same browser. In addition, whether you are using Google’s Chrome or Microsoft Edge, Firefox, etc., the browser itself has a design that separates different accounts to help you use multiple Google accounts and corresponding services.

Switch between Google accounts with one click

The same browser or App can log in to multiple Google accounts at the same time, and can switch with one click. For example, for commonly used Google services such as Gmail and Google Drive, you can log in and add an account in the upper right corner of the screen, and the system will ask you to enter your email address and password (whether two-step verification is performed according to your personal settings) to complete the login .

When you want to switch Google accounts, you can also go to the upper right corner of the screen and click the account picture, and then click the account you want to use.

▲ The same app is logged into different Google accounts. (Source: Screenshot of Science and Technology News)

The Google account logged in in the browser can be switched at any time. I have also encountered situations where the login time is too long or the Google account is required to be re-authenticated under other conditions. Just follow the instructions to complete the verification.

Once you no longer use a group of Google accounts and want to delete them, also click the account picture from the upper right corner of the screen, click “Manage accounts on this device”, select the account and click “Remove from this device”.

▲ Delete a set of unused Google accounts from the App. (Source: Screenshot of Science and Technology News)

Linking Chrome with Google Accounts

If you are using the Chrome browser, there will be two levels of account login: one is to log in to multiple Google accounts on the web page as mentioned above, and the other is to log in to a specific Google account for Chrome, the purpose is to synchronize between different devices Browsing history, bookmarks, extensions, and sensitive information such as passwords, payment methods, and autofill data for the same account.

The place to sign in to your Google Account for Chrome is on the function bar, exactly where the account picture appears to the right of the address bar.

▲ Chrome logs in to the Google account and creates different profiles. (Source: Screenshot of Science and Technology News)

It is worth noting that a group of Google accounts can create different configuration files in Chrome, such as name, display picture, theme color, etc., to customize different user styles, such as exclusive configuration files for family members, or according to work or entertainment needs Create different profiles. When you delete one of the configuration files, it means that the data accumulated by using this configuration file will be deleted.

How to manage your Google account in Chrome depends on how much space you want these accounts to maintain, the frequency of switching between different accounts, and whether you need to further access browsing history and saved passwords from these accounts. Personal usage habits are closely related. As long as you think about it in advance, it is not easy to get confused in use.

Other browsers use Google Accounts

Finally, if you use browsers such as Microsoft Edge and Firefox, each has its own way to manage accounts, and there is no potentially confusing association between Chrome and Google accounts.

Take Microsoft Edge as an example. Like Chrome, it can create a dedicated configuration file. You can click the display picture in the upper right corner of the screen to set it. In addition to linking with Microsoft account, you can also choose Gmail. If you log in to different Gmail in different profiles, each profile will open in a new window, and Microsoft Edge will automatically record the login information and usage information.

It is not difficult to manage your own different Google accounts. You can start with the purpose and usage habits and set different goals for each group of accounts. Also remind you to do two-step verification to ensure account security.

