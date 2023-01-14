Not much is known about Amadeus’ private life. Yet now she is told and talks about his serious illness. Here’s what the presenter said.

Now there is really very little left from the beginning of the2023 edition of the Sanremo Festival, conducted by Amadeus. It seems that this will be the last edition for the conductor even if you can never take anything for granted.

Yet the exact list of guests is not known and the co-presenters who will participate this year in the Italian song festival.

One of the safe names is certainly that of Chiara Ferragni who will be present for the first time on the public network and has decided to donate his cachet to charity.

Amadeus recently spoke to the public about his life, confessing this serious illness.

Amadeus’ serious illness: one step away from death

Amadeus is not one who loves to talk about himself so much, despite spending a lot of time on television and for years now his face has continuously entered the homes of Italians. However, since he became conductor and artistic director of Sanremo, his popularity has only increased. Recently, during an interview for the weekly magazine Oggi, Giovanna’s husband spoke of his serious illness that led him to fight between life and death.

In fact, it looks just like the conductor at the age of 7 fell ill with very serious nephritis and was about to die of it. This is an inflammation of the kidney which can cause it to fail. Amadeus said: “I was only seven years old, yet I still have a very clear memory of that period. And I remember that, even if it all turned out for the bestin the following two years I had to give up running, go wild, even playing sports, as instead, at that age, one loves to do so much”. A really difficult period for man.

In another magazine, he spoke about how that experience traumatized him, saying: “I think that discomfort experienced in such a delicate age has stuck to me. And even if fortunately nothing particularly serious has happened to me since, it’s enough for me to listen to someone who confides in me theirs health problems that I absorb them to such an extent that I get anxious.[…] Not to mention the discomfort I feel when I happen to set foot in a hospital again, even if for reasons that are not at all worrying, like maybe participating in a charity initiative”. Now despite many years having passed, Amadeus is a bit of a hypochondriac.