After the hit that “Ojos Marrones” meant, Lasso hit another musical home run thanks to “Corriendo Con Tijeras”, which became one of the people’s favorite singles in the final stretch of 2022, reaching # 1 on the pop chart of radio in Mexico

And it is that the Venezuelan singer-songwriter lives one of the best moments in his career, where his overflowing creativity has been able to conquer America and Europe, places in which he is an absolute darling.

It is enough to see the reception that “Corriendo Con Tijeras” has had, a composition that slipped onto the viral and streaming lists a few days after its release, thus becoming another instant classic contributed by the artist, who does not stop in his productivity and starts 2023 with a new melody called “Plástico”.

This song, which includes a video-performance as part of its premiere, takes us through sounds typical of eighties synth pop, without neglecting the characteristic passionate and romantic style of Lasso, who gives us an interpretation full of energy, in keeping with the “Plástico” vibe.

In this way, the new year augurs even more success for the native of Venezuela, who continues his path to become one of the pillars of pop music in Spanish of the 21st century.

