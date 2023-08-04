Amalfi, the skipper Elio Persico drugged. The victim’s husband: “He was always on the phone”

Not only did Elio Persico test positive for the drug test and the alcohol test, but he was piloting the motorboat holding his cell phone in his hand. It would have been just this… Already a subscriber? Login here!

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€

For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH

For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

SPECIAL OFFER

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH

For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

Subscribe

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 €89.99

Subscribe with Google

or

€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

Unlimited access to articles on the site and app The Good Morning newsletter at 7:30 The 18 o’clock newsletter for updates of the day The podcasts of our signatures In-depth analysis and live updates

Not only Aelius Persian tested positive for drug test and alcohol test, but was piloting the speedboat holding cellphone in hand. This would have been the fatal distraction that led the young skipper to crash into the tourist sailing ship on Thursday afternoon Tortugain the stretch of sea between the Fiordo di Furore and Capo di Conca, off the coast of Amalfi Coast. “She was always on the phone,” Mike White, the husband of the 45-year-old New Yorker who fell into the water from the violent collision and died shortly after on the pier at the Port of New York, told the rescuers. Amalfi due to injuries sustained by the motorboat propellers. Persico, a 30-year-old originally from Massa Lubrense, is being investigated on the loose by the Salerno prosecutor’s office for manslaughter and culpable shipwreck.

THE DYNAMICS

From the testimonies collected so far in the investigation conducted by Coast Guard of Naples, it emerges that it was the 6-metre goiter that cut off the 40-metre sailing ship, on board which there were 5 crew members and 80 American and German tourists who were celebrating a wedding. The smaller hull impacted with the right side against the left side of the sailing ship. Both boats were heading in the same direction: that is towards Nerano. The prosecutor Marinella Guglielmotti has ordered the acquisition of the telephone records of the young skipper at the helm of the motorboat, but the statements made by the victim’s husband already denote a seriously imprudent conduct on the part of Persico (defended by the lawyer Liberato Mazzola), an employee of a cooperative of Nerano, owner of the Daily Luxury Boat.

Plus it is a positive result both in the drug test – he had in fact used cocaine – and in the alcohol test. But the values ​​of the drug in the blood are low and for this reason the Public Prosecutor’s Office, led by Giuseppe Borrelli, has ordered further investigations to understand how long before the accident he used drugs. The 30-year-old is hospitalized in San Giovanni di Dio and Ruggi d’Aragona in Salerno where, yesterday, he also underwent further diagnostic tests to verify that he has not suffered any major injuries or fractures as he has some cracked ribs and pelvis injuries . Mike White is also hospitalized in the same hospital. The man underwent collarbone surgery, while their two children aged 14 and 11 (who miraculously remained unharmed) returned to Massa Lubrense, temporarily entrusted to the owner of the “Villa Giulia” in Sant’Agata dei Due Golfi that the parents had rented, waiting for the grandparents to arrive from the United States. The body of Adrienne Vaughan, currently seized, was instead reconstructed and kept in the morgue of the Fucito hospital in Mercato San Severino.

SEIZURED BOATS

Meanwhile, the two boats have been seized: the sailing ship transferred to the Salerno pier on Thursday evening, while the semi-sunken goiter was recovered yesterday and towed to the port of Amalfi. With her husband and her two children, Leanna and Mason, the woman, US president of the Bloomsbury publishing house famous above all for the publication of the famous series of fantasy novels “Harry Potter”, stayed between the Amalfi Coast and the Sorrento Peninsula to spend a few of holidays, after a first stop in Rome. And the images of those happy moments in the capital appear on Mike White’s profile. Psychological support was also provided to the man. The tourists from Tortuga were also interviewed by the Coast Guard for about three hours, to tell what they saw before help arrived. Fortunately, there were two English doctors on board the vessel who immediately took care of the wounded and the two children.

And to restore some details on the kinematics of the accident at sea are the videos shot by the guests at the pre-wedding organized on the sailing ship. Creepy images in which the 14-year-old American appears at sea, frightened, while life jackets are thrown at her. You can also see a large leak on the right side of the motorboat.

Read the full article

on The Messenger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

