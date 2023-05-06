Amanda Anisimova, story of the tennis player who retires at 21 for mental health

“It has become unbearable to be in tennis tournaments”: the words of the 21-year-old American Amanda Anisimova who announced her retirement to preserve her “mental health” are a shock and a new theme for reflection for the world of sport. The announcement was made by the tennis player herself, addressing fans on social media: “Hey guys. I thought I’d make a post explaining what’s going on and my plans for the future. I’ve been grappling with my mental health and al burnout since the summer of 2022″, explains the American who is currently number 46 in the WTA but is considered one of the promises of world tennis.

parole anisimova — “It has become unbearable to be in tennis tournaments. At this point my priority is my mental well-being and taking time off. I have worked hard to overcome it. I will miss being out there and appreciate all the continued support” , concludes Anisimova. The player, who also reached 21st in the world, has been a pro since she was 16 years old. In 2019 she won her first title in Bogotá when she was just 17, two months before reaching the semifinals of Roland Garros. There are many messages of solidarity from colleagues and enthusiasts; and there is no shortage of accusations from those who remember some attacks received on her social networks by Anisimova for her “less athletic physical form on the circuit”.

anisimova come osaka — Certainly, that of the American player is yet another sensational “withdrawal” in the WTA circuit. What comes to mind is that of the Japanese Naomi Osaka who in 2021, when she was number 2 in the WTA ranking, decided to desert the press conference of the Roland Garros final and announced a stop to her career. Osaka has announced that, at the end of the pregnancy for which she gave up the last Australian Open, she will return to training to tread the playing fields again and “win gold at the 2024 Olympics”.