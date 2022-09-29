Home Health Amazon Halo Rise for sleep tracking
Halo Rise is among the news announced by Amazon during today’s event dedicated to new devices. Defined as a “bedside sleep tracker”, it takes care of carrying out the sleep quality monitoring through a system that combines sensors and machine learning.

How do you sleep? Amazon Halo Rise will tell you

Everything happens without any contact: just place it on the bedside table next to the bed. The parameters assessed include i breathing pattern eh nocturnal movements. Upon awakening it is possible to consult a complete and detailed report.

As can be seen from the attached images, one is integrated luce and a digital clock with Wake Up and alarm. Working in conjunction with Alexa, personalize the routines related to the times when you go to bed and when you get up. An unprecedented addition to the increasingly complete ecosystem dedicated to smart homes and the Internet of Things that the Seattle group is creating. This is the presentation video.

To activate it you will not need to press any buttons: the integrated sensors will detect everything automatically. Amazon points out how the protection of the privacy is guaranteed in every aspect. Recorded information is encrypted before transmission and remains encrypted even on cloud servers. There are no microphones or video cameras, moreover, through a special key it is possible to activate standby.

At launch, Halo Rise will be available later this year exclusively in the United States at price of 139.99 dollars. It will almost certainly arrive later in other territories. The cost includes months of subscription to the Halo program with features dedicated to wellness and health.

On the subject of sustainabilitythe product uses 100% recovered aluminum and the packaging in which it is shipped is made from 100% recycled material.

Many i new devices announced today: among others are Kindle Scribe, unreleased Echo models, second generation Echo Auto and Fire TV Omni QLED Series.

