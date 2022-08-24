Home Health Amazon launches Alexa Game Control voice-controlled game function to play the game “Dead Island 2” #playstation (181701)
Health

Amazon launches Alexa Game Control voice-controlled game function to play the game “Dead Island 2” #playstation (181701)

by admin
Amazon launches Alexa Game Control voice-controlled game function to play the game “Dead Island 2” #playstation (181701)

The Amazon Alexa Game Control function initially only supports English interaction in North America, but Amazon said that in the future, this function will be introduced to more countries and support more language interaction. Besides the current corresponding Xbox and Windows PC platforms, it will also be added in the future. Supports PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms.

In this Gamescom 2022 pre-show event, Dead Island 2, developed by Dambuster Studios and published by Deep Silver, is confirmed to be on the Epic Games Store, Google Stadia, PlayStation on February 3 next year. 4. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms have also confirmed that they will add the Alexa Game Control function provided by Amazon, allowing players to play games directly by touching their mouths.

Amazon said that the Alexa Game Control function will allow players to operate the game directly through natural language, and can directly operate the game commands through spoken descriptions, such as picking up a bench on the ground, or switching hands, without using a wake-up word such as “Alexa” in advance. On the weapon, you can also directly interact with the NPCs in the game.

In the design of the Alexa Game Control function, the player’s operation purpose can be understood through natural semantic analysis. In addition to allowing players to interact more intuitively in the game, Amazon also stated that this function will allow more disabled players to play games more easily, while also allowing players to interact more intuitively in the game. Create more game interaction possibilities.

See also  Coin in the freezer, remember to do it before leaving on vacation: the 'life-saving' trick

At the beginning, this function only supports English interaction in North America, but Amazon said that in the future, this function will be stationed in more countries and support more language interaction, and in addition to the current corresponding Xbox and Windows PC platforms, it will also support PlayStation in the future. with the Nintendo Switch platform.

As for the “Dead Island 2” announced at the Gamescom 2022 pre-show event, it has also become the first game that supports the Alexa Game Control function and can be played through natural language operations.

You may also like

iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8 and Pro and...

the signs to recognize it in time

iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8 and Pro and...

If mosquitoes bite you, do these things so...

Western Digital Launches New Brand SanDisk Professional!Mainly high-performance...

West-Nile virus cases in Fvg rise to 14

If you have high blood sugar: try drinking...

From sports medicine to the genome project: scientific...

[Reading Notes]Win-Win Negotiation Class at Harvard Business School...

the cases in Puglia, the 31-year-old infected with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy