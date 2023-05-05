Amazon offers from 1 to 7 May: Sony WH-1000XM5 and Motorola edge 40 unmissable at the best prices ever

The month of May 2023 starts off great with the new ones best offers of the week available on Amazon Italy. The panorama of discounts is very broad, with a rich choice of Android and iOS smartphones, notebooks MSI e Lenovocomputer products Corsairheadphones Sonysmart TV Samsung e Hisensebranded home automation Arlo e monitor ASUS, Lenovo, Philips e AOC. In addition, below you will also find the list with flyers and special promotions of the week. In the list below you will find all the products on sale today on Amazon and on others online shops. To proceed with the purchase, just click on the yellow buttons or on the name of the device itself. Below we also leave you the button to subscribe to ours Telegram channel of offerswhere every day we publish the best discounts in real time.

The offers of May 5, 2023 on Amazon Italy are few but very good, with some truly unmissable devices. Among all, the top-of-the-range wireless headphones stand out Sony WH-1000XM5, available at an all-time low in blue color. There are also very affordable smartphones, such as brand new ones Motorola edge 40 e Redmi Note 12 Pro. In addition, we also point out the excellent wireless adapter for Android Auto OTTOCAST A2Air.

Lots of variety among the Amazon offers on May 4, with lots of discounted computer products such as the very powerful SSD Samsung 990 Pro and the video card ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 at historic lows on the store. See also "EBASEBALL Wild Ball Soul 2021 Slam Cannon" released a new trailer, three real beauties join the star player mode | 4Gamers

The list of Amazon offers for the is very extensive 3 maggio 2023, with a nice variety of items for every budget. Do not miss the very light notebooks LG Gramgli speaker wireless Ultimate Earsi gaming products Fnatic and the other low-cost accessories that you find in the boxes below.

New discounts starting May 2nd for iPhone 14, always available at very affordable prices. Don’t miss the little one either Apple Mac Mini 2020 with M1 chip, the kit with two modules Corsair DDR5 RAMthe cuffie Sony and the branded electric scooter Segway. Check out the list below!

Triple promotion for Amazon products belonging to the series Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot latest generation and Kindle. Prices are not at an all-time low, but the discounts are still very affordable. With these devices you can take advantage of the voice capabilities of Alexa in a simple and effective way.

Notebook from gaming and not only with the new ones MSI offers available on Amazon. The down models are really many and all at their respective historical lows on the store. Let yourself be tempted by the price cuts of the models belonging to the series Pulse, CreatorPro e Prestige.

The absolute protagonist of the offers for notebooks these days is called Lenovo IdeaPad 3even available in five variants and all in super discount. But if you are looking for something different, here are the discounts also for the convertible Chromebook Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 and for two gaming models! See also The 7 amazing benefits of cashews

Lots of discounts for monitor ASUS of the latest generation, with some gaming models not to be missed such as the two monitors of the line ASUS TUF Gaming at the best prices ever. However, there are also other products for just over €100 and a very elegant monitor in the range ASUS ProArt.

A nice selection of low cost monitors, perfect for both work and gaming. The prices range from just €99 up to €169, so we are on really low figures, suitable for all budgets. Let yourself be tempted by the model Lenovo 24″, but also pay attention to the various products AOC e Philips.

Many smart TV Samsung at a great price on Amazon, with new discounts reserved for models in the range Crystalbut also and above all to the products QLED. The proposed figures are really interesting, take a look at the list below.

New discounts for televisions branded Hisense on Amazon Italy. Among the products in decline these days we point out two smart TVs not to be missed: the very elegant Hisense 70E78HQ from 70″ and the super affordable Hisense 58A6FG 58″, both very recent and equipped with all the smart features for streaming services and voice assistants.

If you like the audio productslet yourself be tempted by the Amazon offers dedicated to the products House of Marley. Find a rich collection of headphones, earphones, wireless speakers and turntables, all sold and shipped directly from Amazon at a discounted price!

ECOVACS cleaning systems at the best prices ever seen on Amazon with today’s new discounts. We are talking about robots that vacuum and wash with great efficiency, among the most recommended on the market at the moment. Find both entry-level models such as ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 that the new absolute top of the range ECOVACS DEEBOT X1e OMNI. See also "Death Stranding" PS4 / PC version has shipped more than 5 million sets of PS5 Director's Edition worldwide in September "Death Stranding Director's Cut"

New discounts for smart products dedicated to domestic cleaning. On Amazon Italy you will find not bad offers for robot vacuum cleaners yeedi vac hybrid e Proscenic 850Tbut also for electric brooms Dreame D9 Max e Dream H12 Look at the prices in the list below!

Lots of branded home automation accessories Netgear e Arlo with the new offers of the day on Amazon. There are both products of networking of the Orbi range that the security cameras branded Arlo, with very affordable prices and discounts never seen before.

A feast of smart lighting discounts on Amazon, with a wide range of special offers on products Nanoleaf e Philips. In the list below you will find bulbs, lamps, spotlights, plates and other luminous and connected devices, all compatible with the main smart ecosystems for home automation.

On some of the links included in this page SmartWorld has an affiliation and obtains a percentage of the revenues, this affiliation does not change the price of the purchased product. All the products described may undergo variations in price and availability over time, therefore we always advise you to check these parameters before purchasing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

