Secretlab TITAN Evo buy cheap from 519€ (05/2023)

When you gamble all night long, your behind can quickly hurt. Secretlab is now releasing a gaming chair that is said to have many features, a lot of space and comfort.

The Secretlab TITAN Evo you can currently get it for a price 519,00€ on Secretlab.eu.

Extraordinary, changeable designs

The optics catches your eye. From Harry Potter to Batman, you’ve got it here large selection of designs available. But probably the coolest thing about it is: if you get bored, you can simply choose a different design and one new skin (overcoat) order and you feel like you have a new chair with a cool look.

In addition, the 4D armrests with CloudSwap change super easy. This allows you to create a new and unusual design.

High quality

With this steep price you also have high expectations and I have to say the chair looks really high quality, you really can’t complain about the workmanship. For the most part everything consists of black lacquered, stable aluminum. Die roll are with 60 mm relatively large and roll smoothly and, above all, quietly over the floor.

There is the TITAN Evo different fabricson the one hand with Hybrid faux leather, which is very supple and is said to be reminiscent of Napa leather. And then another fabric variant. We opted for the leather and the workmanship convinced us, that too Seams are high quality and seem stable.

Construction

I honestly have to admit that I have never had to assemble a chair. I was even more surprised at how easy it actually was. The Instructions are very clear and simply explained, the description is in English only, however everything will be Depictedso I didn’t even have to read anything, I just had to look at the pictures.

In the end you just have to 8 screws attached the rest is simply plugged together. I found that really positive too high-quality, suitable tool was there.

Lots of space and comfortable?

You can get Secretlab’s new gaming chair in three different sizes, on the manufacturer’s website you will find the dimensions to choose the right size for you. What I noticed positively during the test was the large seat. Especially when you spend a lot of time in a chair, you have to change position from time to time. I’m a big fan of the cross-legged seat and that fits without any problems, since there are hardly any side bolsters on the seat.

seating comfort

The manufacturer advertises here with a patented Cold foam in the upholstery. I can say that this one is pleasantly soft, but still dimensionally stable. The upholstery also seems to be quite high-quality, so it shouldn’t be worn out that quickly. The chair really gives me a little “armchair feeling”, simply because there is a lot of space and the upholstery is pleasantly soft.

You also get one magnetic neck pillow In addition, which is really very comfortable and nestles properly on the head due to the gel-like filling. This is also my personal highlight of the gaming chair, because the position can also be perfectly adjusted to your needs thanks to the magnet system.

Waterfall edge for pressure relief

The new seat comes with a so-called waterfall edge, which gentle curvature should ensure an ergonomic hold and a centered fit. In addition, the pressure on the thighs should be reduced by the flattened edge, which, for example, should allow the legs to be bent better.

Backrest without restrictions

As with the seat, you are not restricted by the backrest with Secretlab. One often has the problem that the side wings are very pronounced in the shoulder area, so that the shoulders round forward. Here, too, one relies on only slightly raised side wings. I still think that you have a comfortable and firm hold with this backrest.

setting options

Probably the most important thing when gaming for hours is being able to change positions quickly. With the TITAN Evo you have many options, for example you can use the Lordosenstütze Adjust individually with the little wheels on the right and left to have the perfect hold.

The gaming chair has a 165 degree tilt, which can be easily adjusted with a lever on the right side. When you have found the perfect position, the backrest can be adjusted to the desired point fix. Otherwise, you can of course also move the chair up and down using a lever.

Conclusion: Buy Secretlab TITAN Evo?

Anyone who spends a lot of time at the computer knows how important a comfortable chair is. Sure, you can just bang yourself on a chair while gambling, but your back will thank you at some point. With the TITAN Evo you still have a little armchair feeling thanks to the wide seat and the soft upholstery. However, you still have an ergonomic added value and various options for adapting the chair to your individual needs.

The price is of course quite high here, but you can see that in the workmanship. The chair is of high quality and really from the castors up to the pillow. The chair convinced me and I think that it will last for several years. Taking all points into account, the price is okay for what you get, at least it should last you a while and it certainly isn’t doing your body any harm.