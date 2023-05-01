Dimensity 7050 suddenly announced that the real body is actually an old U? -ePrice.HK

Last week we shared the news that MediaTek will hold a launch event for its flagship processor Dimensity 9200+ on May 10th. It turns out that the new product of this Taiwan-based chip maker is Dimensity 7050, which has been quietly announced. This processor will be first adopted by the Chinese brand realme, and realme 11 Pro+ is Dimensity 7050 with 12GB RAM.

changed the name for a reason

MediaTek relaunched the existing Dimensity 700, 800 and 900 series processors as the Dimensity 6000 and 7000 series. The original intention of the name change was to simplify the product line while giving consumers a clearer and more specific naming system. The core technology and specification configuration are basically unchanged, and the Dimensity 7050 is actually a renamed version of the Dimensity 1080.

Intermediate and high-level positioning

Dimensity 7050 uses TSMC’s 6nm process technology, consisting of two 2.6GHz Cortex-A78 high-efficiency and six 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 energy-saving cores, with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics processor, supports LPDDR5/4x RAM and UFS 3.1/2.1 storage standard. It can handle a screen with a resolution of up to 2,520 x 1,080 and a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the camera supports up to 200MP pixels and 4K HDR recording.

Source: gizmochina