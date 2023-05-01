Unconditional detention for young robbers

The older one received an unconditional sentence of 22 months, the younger one 15 months, even without probation. The duo admitted to committing the crimes between January and February 2023. A handgun was used once, a toy pistol twice. The judgments are final.

