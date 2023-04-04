New appointment with best offers of the week for tech products, available on Amazon Italy and on the other main online stores. For this first week of April 2023 there are many exciting tech offers, starting with those for PS5 e Meta Quest 2for smartphones Realmper i tablet Lenovoper i monitor LG and for wireless speakers Marshall. In addition, you will also find exceptional prices for board games, for new smartphones Redmi Note 12 and still discounted Amazon products such as Echo, Fire TV e Kindle. In the following list you will find the special promotions and flyers valid in these days. In the list below you will find all the products on sale today on Amazon and on others online shops. To proceed with the purchase, just click on the yellow buttons or on the name of the device itself. Below we also leave you the button to subscribe to ours Telegram channel of offerswhere every day we publish the best discounts in real time.

New offered by Amazon for the April 4th with many products at great prices. There is something for all tastes with many products from the Xiaomi ecosystem, such as the very elegant smartwatch Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro and the electric broom Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner G11but also branded headphones and mice SteelSeriesmemory SanDisk and much more.

Among the cheapest offers of the April 3, 2023 there is a wide range of smartphones, notebooks, computer accessories, gaming products and more. Do not miss the bundle with PS5 e God of War Ragnarokbut also the brand new Samsung Galaxy A34 5Gla mirrorless Full Frame Panasonic Lumix S5 e lo speaker wireless Bose Soundlink Flex. See also there is the break of the blue! – OA Sports Check out the list below!

The discounts for the many devices are still active Fire TV on Amazon Italy. We are not at absolute historical lows for all products, but the discounts are still very attractive. There are both low-end models, such as Fire TV Stick Lite at €29, but also the most powerful Fire TV Stick 4K and the new Fire TV Cube last generation.

The entire Echo range is discounted at reduced prices on Amazon Italy, with offers for all tastes. Don’t miss the new ones Echot Dot 5 at €34, also available with a built-in clock. We then move on to the various models of Echo Show and there are also small home automation accessories to connect to Echo devices, like lo Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor and the grip Amazon Smart Plug.

If you are passionate about digital reading, don’t miss the discounts for Kindle devices, available these days on Amazon Italy. They are all there: from the new 2022 model of Kindle basic, to the most versatile Kindle Paperwhitereaching the top range Kindle Oasis. And if you want to take notes and write, check out the new one too Kindle Scribe!

The new smartphones of the series Redmi Note 12 they are already on launch discount on Amazon Italy! All new models have a Great pricewith a slight discount compared to the official price list. Take a look at all the memory variants you find in the list below.

Smartphones, tablets and smartwatches at a discounted price with the new ones Realme offers on Amazon Italy. The discount percentage ranges from 20% to 30%, so you can save a lot on new ones Realme 9 Pro, Realme Narzo 50A Prime and other products. There is also the very elegant realme Watch 3 for just over €52. See also Cancer, the request for a law for the right to be forgotten reaches 100 thousand signatures

Best prices never seen before for tablets and notebooks Lenovowhich cover a very wide range, from €129 to €1,499. If you’re looking for an Android product that offers great value for money, there’s the elegant Lenovo Tab P11 Probut beware of the three versions of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 because it’s great for someone who wants a gaming laptop.

Many LG brand monitors not to be missed with the new Amazon offers. Below you will find the list with 5 models all at the best price, and there is something for all tastes monitor gamingpanels UltraWide and models UltraFine to maximize productivity. Discounts reach 23% and savings are guaranteed.

If you like the speaker wireless and especially the style Marshall, here are three products for you, all in super discount! In particular, the little one Marshall Willen it’s at an all-time low, but there are also two bigger speakers at higher price points.

Many classics but also some good news among the board games on offer today on Amazon Italy. The names are obviously very well known: Forza 4, Guess who?, Twister, Clue, Jenga and much more. You can find them all in the list below, let yourself be tempted by savings.

The new promotion is active on the MediaWorld online store “Let’s Go Pasqua Edition“, which offers really interesting discounts until April 11, 2023. We have created a special collection with some products not to be missed, you can find them immediately below among PlayStation 5 in bundle con God of War Ragnarok, Dyson V15 detect, iPhone 13 and others. See also From art to medicine, Santa Croce rewards 8 women who have distinguished themselves

On some of the links included in this page SmartWorld has an affiliation and obtains a percentage of the revenues, this affiliation does not change the price of the purchased product. All the products described may undergo variations in price and availability over time, therefore we always advise you to check these parameters before purchasing.

