Cesar Correa

Of the Love each other, which is the best moral and religious prescription, they have introduced us to the world of “kill each other”.

Definitely, on a theoretical level, capitalism is irreconcilable with Christianity, they go in diametrically opposite directions, because while capitalism proclaims selfishness as the supreme value —it is vital to hoard more each day—, in Christianity the highest generosity is exalted when he proposes to give his life for his brother. Another is the reality, in which we see a solid, truly indissoluble marriage between Protestantism and capitalism, and a current alliance of the aforementioned economic system with Catholicism.

The capitalism-Catholicism alliance is so strong in Ecuador that the President of the Republic has had no objection to calling for a fratricidal war at the beginning of Holy Week, which commemorates the death of the person who, according to the New Testament, demanded keep the sword I am absolutely sure that the ecclesiastical hierarchy will not say a word against the decree that encourages the acquisition of lethal weapons, which will be used to exercise aggression and revenge.

If religious surrender is deplorable, it will also be that of writers on Criminal Law, professors, law schools, and bar associations, who will not be present to denounce the pernicious consequences of authorizing the free possession and carrying of firearms, which will increase the number of murders.

When arms costs were not high, the ruling classes feared that the people would arm themselves and rise up against their oppressors; consequently, they were cured in health and prohibited the possession of weapons.

Now, with the unattainable prices of firearms, there is no danger that the people will arm themselves, so the authorization will only serve so that the bourgeoisie can dispose of its private army, to eliminate any person undesirable for its interests.

What’s next? Greater insecurity, with thugs who will become more dangerous, they will be trained more in the handling of weapons and with many more murders and femicides in the fulfillment of revenge, disguised as self-defense. More corruption due to the importation, smuggling, distribution and commercialization of arms, in the administration of the carrying of arms.