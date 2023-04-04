The influencer and businesswoman, Luisa Fernanda W He recently appeared in an interview talking about one of the most difficult and painful moments of his life: the death of Fabio Legarda, the urban genre singer who died on February 7, 2019 after being hit by a stray bullet in Medellín.

In the interview with other influencers such as El Mindo, La Paisa mentions how hard it was not only to lose someone very important to her in these circumstances, but also in the midst of mourning to meet whom she describes as the love of her life.

“I am going to tell you about something super personal, about a super strong controversy because my ex-partner unfortunately passed away and two months later I fell in love again. So, what happened? Well, the whole world fell on me horribly, why had I fallen in love again so quickly, had I not respected the duel, “he began by explaining how he had met his partner and the father of his children , Pipe Good.

Luisa Fernanda W talks about the death of her ex

The content creator revealed how difficult all this had been, as many had harshly criticized her for a situation she never imagined:

“And well, what did I do at that moment? Well, I decided not to talk about the subject publicly again, not to explain my life to anyone… if I had wanted to, I could have made videos and videos on the subject… I really this It hurt me a lot because many people began to follow me because of what happened when I had been making content for so long… I already had about 7 million followers before the tragedy… everyone would start minimizing my work and then I just wanted no one to follow me”, confessed the influencer.

Also read: Mexico will be the protagonist of Filbo 2023

Besides: The difficult past as a participant in Desafío the box

It should be noted that Luisa Fernanda W has always expressed how important Legarda was in her life and has even remembered him with affection and love on several occasions.

In fact, curiously every February 7Luisa Fernanda W relives two very significant events: Legarda’s death anniversary and Pipe Bueno’s birthday.