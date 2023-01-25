There’s something new in the house Amazon which does not concern Italy but which is equally interesting – and important – to report. Is called RxPassand is an unprecedented service provided within Prime by the Pharmacy division of the e-commerce giant through which patients have access to a series of generic drugs “commonly prescribed“. This is yet another confirmation of the company’s commitment in the health sector: think, for example, of Amazon Clinic to receive health care via chat, or the acquisition of One for 3.9 billion dollars Medical occurred last summer.

RxPass is part of Amazon’s renewed strategy in the sector after the closure of Care which, at first glance, might have seemed an attempt to distance itself from the healthcare business, but which instead represented a sort of break with the past for the implementation of hopefully new strategies – for the company – more fruitful. This is how Amazon describes the service: