Home Health AMD released the latest driver Adrenalin Edition 22.8.2 to support the latest games “The Ghost Bridge” and “Black Street Saints Reboot Edition”
Health

AMD released the latest driver Adrenalin Edition 22.8.2 to support the latest games “The Ghost Bridge” and “Black Street Saints Reboot Edition”

by admin
AMD released the latest driver Adrenalin Edition 22.8.2 to support the latest games “The Ghost Bridge” and “Black Street Saints Reboot Edition”

So fast!

Today (23rd) AMD released a new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition version 22.8.2 driver software update, and announced that it will support two new games, including the domestic horror game “Nugui Bridge Kai Soul Road” and the open action adventure new The work “Black Street Saints Reboot Edition”.

In addition to supporting new games, this AMD update also fixes some software and game execution issues, such as DaVinci Resolve™ Studio 17 crashing when using certain AMD graphics cards, and for games like Lost Ark and FINAL FANTASY® VIII – REMASTERED have been improved. But there are still some known issues in some games, such as “Call of Duty: Warzone”, “Fortress Heroes” and “Nioh 2”.

In addition, AMD also revealed that the Radeon Raise the Game game package event will be extended to September 10, 2022. Anyone who purchases AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards at the official designated channel can redeem “Sniper Elite 5”, “Black Street” for free Three games, including Saints Reboot Edition and Enchanted Land, are worth NT$5,400! It’s better to act now!

source

Further reading:

See also  3 exceptional natural remedies to fight fatigue and tone the skin effectively

You may also like

August 23, 2022 ATFX “Ming Tian Guan Hui”...

From the US green disk to the first...

here is the power that saves your life

Smallpox of monkeys: first Italian death, is a...

He no longer remembers his name, Alzheimer at...

As Giorgia Meloni tells herself on social media

PlayStation’s next-generation VR device “PlayStation VR2” is scheduled...

A Treatment for the Most Aggressive Form of...

As Giorgia Meloni tells herself on social media

Dan Harmon says a community movie is out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy