So fast!

Today (23rd) AMD released a new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition version 22.8.2 driver software update, and announced that it will support two new games, including the domestic horror game “Nugui Bridge Kai Soul Road” and the open action adventure new The work “Black Street Saints Reboot Edition”.

In addition to supporting new games, this AMD update also fixes some software and game execution issues, such as DaVinci Resolve™ Studio 17 crashing when using certain AMD graphics cards, and for games like Lost Ark and FINAL FANTASY® VIII – REMASTERED have been improved. But there are still some known issues in some games, such as “Call of Duty: Warzone”, “Fortress Heroes” and “Nioh 2”.

In addition, AMD also revealed that the Radeon Raise the Game game package event will be extended to September 10, 2022. Anyone who purchases AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards at the official designated channel can redeem “Sniper Elite 5”, “Black Street” for free Three games, including Saints Reboot Edition and Enchanted Land, are worth NT$5,400! It’s better to act now!

