Amici Serale previews, who is eliminated in the episode of Saturday 29 April

Friends of Maria De Filippi 2022/2023

The seventh episode of Amici will see the Clique compete against Aaron in the final ballot. Only one of them will have to leave school. Isobel injured during a ballot test, she will have to leave the studio. The appointment is for Saturday 29 April in prime time on Canale 5.

Saturday, April 29 airs the seventh episode Of Friends of Maria De Filippi. The appointment with the evening will make the challenge between the students increasingly close, but only one of them will have to leave school permanently. According to advances, the final ballot will see each other challenge each other Click against Aaron. Guests of the evening will be Emma Marrone and Enrico Brignano. Isobel’s misfortune during a run-off test, he will have to leave the studio.

Who is eliminated between Cricca and Aaron in the fifth episode of April 29th

Il seventh date with the evening di Amici will see the elimination of a singer. The advances leaked from the Twitter profile Friends News and spread by Super TV Guidesay that, after an evening full of challenges and adrenaline, Click will come to the final ballot together with Aaronbut only one of the two will be permanently eliminated and will have to leave the school.

What happened in the episode of Saturday 29 April 2023: the guests of the Amici evening

The bet of Saturday 29 April di Amici opens with an amusing curtain between the judges, forced to put themselves clumsily to the test with yoga and more. To have the better of the three is Cristiano Malgioglio. During first run, Isobel won the interpretation challenge against Maddalena, Angelina won against Isobel and Aaron won against Cricca. First out provisional Click.

In the second run Matt got the better of Aaron, Isobel won against Wax and Wax beat Aaron in singing. Second out provisional Aaron.

The third run saw Angelina win against Wax, then Mattia against Maddalena and finally Wax against Maddalena. The ballot ends Wax who sings with his unpublished work, while Magdalene is saved.

Over the course of the evening Isobel injured her arm during the runoff challenge and had to leave the office for a medical consultation. Angelina won the test Tim.