The latest to freak out about the semaglutide diet it’s Elon Musk. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who appeared very thin, is not the only known face to use it. Many celebrities and influencers praise its extraordinary slimming effects with posts on Instagram or Tik Tok.

The drug to treat type 2 diabetes, used to lose pounds quickly, is selling like hot cakes in the US and Europe.