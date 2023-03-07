Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

You are looking for information about the baby girl SeedBlinkthe platform of investments of venture capital specializing in technology for European innovation?

If you are interested in the world of investments and have happened to come across this new platform and would like to find out more, you just have to continue reading this article because you will be able to know all the characteristics of the platform, all the costsi advantages they disadvantages and at the end of the guide you will also find mine opinions about.

Let’s start!

The SeedBlink story

Let’s start by saying that Symbid (online financing platform active since 2011) was acquired by SeedBlinkone of the co-investment platforms that has developed the most in recent times.

SeedBlink Crowd SA is registered in the register of the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA).

It is growing rapidly and mainly caters to tech startups.

Let’s see some stages fundamentals of the very recent path of this platform: in 2020 it was founded and was the first crowdinvesting platform in the CEE. Subsequently, the partners increased the investment from €1.1 million to a total of €3 million through the same platform.

In 2021 they then began to roll out portfolio management tools and European technology opportunities which were backed by VCs for private investors.

In 2022 however it was granted in license to the platform, pursuant to dell’ECSPRto facilitate pan-European investment.

Also in the same year the premiere took place acquisition (precisely Symbid), so the two platforms have joined forces.

What should Symbid investors do?

Who had already invested with Symbid and therefore had any money invested with this platform will not have to do absolutely nothing: current investments will remain unchanged and always accessible via SeedBlink.

Likewise, all data present in Symbid will be transferred and will be fully available on the new platform.

To access the existing portfolio:

Log into SeedBlink using the email address you use on the Symbid platform. Use a password reset to set a new password and you’re ready to access your account. Go to your personal portfolio page.

Should you have any questions or doubts about the procedures, all you have to do is write or contact the platform, or even consult the FAQ that you find on the site.

How does it work?

If you are a investorfrom the home page you can consult all the investment opportunity present, and choose the best one for you.

Among the various projects and therefore, among the various investment opportunities to choose from, you will be able to find some projects in the medtech field, some in human resources, others in the development of a technological platform that helps logistics.

In short, as you will have understood, there are and you will find projects for all tastes and for all needs.

Before you can invest in a specific project, you need to know that the platform operates a startup evaluation process, structured as follows:

How to sign up

To start investing, you just have to follow 4 simple steps:

Create an account: to discover the various investment opportunities to choose from, you will need to register on the platform and, after completing your investor profile, you can begin to access all the rounds, ask questions to the entrepreneurs and also request all the information you need to invest to the best;

to discover the various investment opportunities to choose from, you will need to register on the platform and, after completing your investor profile, you can begin to access all the rounds, ask questions to the entrepreneurs and also request all the information you need to invest to the best; Review access opportunities: after registering you will then be able to examine the active opportunities, through which you will be able to read all the information on the company, on the business plan, on the team and also on the financial forecasts and investment terms;

after registering you will then be able to examine the active opportunities, through which you will be able to read all the information on the company, on the business plan, on the team and also on the financial forecasts and investment terms; Make an investment: the investment will be completed when the funds have been transferred from your account, and after receiving the amount then all participating investors will be able to sign the investment documents;

the investment will be completed when the funds have been transferred from your account, and after receiving the amount then all participating investors will be able to sign the investment documents; Grow your portfolio: after signing the investment documents you will then be able to access all the information and documents relating to your investment, in the “my wallet“.

The SeedBlink wallet

Now let’s see in more detail which ones startup takes care of the platform.

They usually include in their portfolio of visionary startups able to create products that provide real value and shape the future of tomorrow.

The portfolio is funded with the support of the European network of partners and investment communities.

They can indeed count on 259 companies finance successfullyand they can also boast 13 countries represented by startups, proving that they are very spread out in the territory.

The startups they invest in are tech-enabled innovation, European startups accelerating the growth of a world-class investor community and high-potential tech startups.

The secondary market

SeedBlink’s secondary market is completely digitalwith an end-to-end process supported by platform technology and staff, able to offer offers, contracts and negotiations.

It also allows you to buy and sell safety retaining the decision-making power yourself, and will also allow you to receive support at any time and at any stage of the process.

Using the secondary market you will also be able to access the upfront liquidity.

You will also have access to a wallet trust of European tech startups backed by venture capitalists, family offices and business angels.

In practice, if you are a salesperson you can access upfront liquidity via the SeedBlink secondary market and sell the shares you now own from your SeedBlink portfolio. Choose a business where you have the resources, specify your offer (including the number of shares to sell and the price per share), and publish it. Your offer will be made public to verified potential buyers after first being made known to investors who have backed your own company.

If you are a buyer instead you just have to verify your account on the SeedBlink platform to gain access to offers from the investor community, check all information provided for each technology company before making an offer or expressing interest in a seller and, sand offers do not arrive from the desired company, you will be able to create purchase requests at this point.

The various investors

As for the private investorsthey can invest starting from 2,500 euros, and in this way they can begin to access various technological and pre-monitored startups.

As for the institutional investorsthey can benefit from due diligence and well-structured operations, while still maintaining the freedom of choice on a transaction-by-transaction basis.

The corporate investors instead they will be able to specify their area of ​​interest and afterwards they will receive an overview of the market and also an in-depth evaluation of the startups.

Commissions

The costs and the commissions they are always a part of fundamental importance when thinking about how to invest and especially whether to invest.

SeedBlink will charge a 3% transaction fee, both for buyers and sellers on the secondary market. The freight fee will be applied to any profits made by the seller. Keep in mind that not all stocks will qualify for the secondary market, and even if they do, demand will determine whether you can buy and sell shares.

How risky is it?

Such an investment is among the riskiestbecause there are no absolute certainties.

First of all, it must be considered that investment opportunities include Startups. The Startups are newly formed companieswithout a history behind it and without a real reference market, the probability that they fail is high, so if a startup is involved, the investment it becomes very dangerous.

But no matter how old the company is, the odds that the company will be able to realize its earnings and grow the value of your investment run parallel to the likelihood that it won’t – the company could even go bankrupt and in the worst case scenario you you would lose your invested capital.

Then there is the risk of illiquidity of the securities issued. In general, securities not traded on organized markets are more illiquid and therefore it may be difficult to sell them in the short term and at their actual value.

My Business Opinions on SeedBlink

We have come to the bottom of this review. We have seen that SeedBlink is a co-investment platform which also offers alternative investment opportunities: in fact, it allows you to invest in innovative startups.

For the rest it is a bare and uncommunicative platform. The site is available in English and in my opinion does not give enough information to the user, even if it clearly states what the fees and risks are for the investor.

There are not many active offers so it is difficult to diversify the investment while remaining on the same platform, however the minimum investment figure is very low.

In short, there are pros and cons, you just have to compare it with other portals of equity crowdfunding (or similar) that I have already reviewed on My business.

That said, no platforms will never give you guarantees of success and profit. Since we are talking about investments high risk I want to give you some tips:

If you want certain and immediate earnings, you have made the wrong investment;

Invest on the portal only the sums you can afford to lose;

Invest only a small percentage of your portfolio and diversify;

Invest only in reliable projects and platforms.

All these aspects and much more can be found explained in the new guide I created: “Crowdfunding Italy: the Guide to Consciously Investing”. Before venturing into situations that you may not know about, you should train yourself and my guide is made on purpose.

Conclusions

